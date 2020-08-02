Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 76 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.