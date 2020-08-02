Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,088,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

