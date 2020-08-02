Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 19,074 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 123.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.