Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 32,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $50,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 239,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,411,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

