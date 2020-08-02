Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after buying an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

