Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

