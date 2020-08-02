Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 273 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,679.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

