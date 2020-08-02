Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

