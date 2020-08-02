Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,682,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64,368 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,156,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.