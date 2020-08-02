Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

