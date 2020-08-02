Focused Investors LLC Has $202.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 996,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 122,800 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $202,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

