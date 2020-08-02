Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 243.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

