NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,044 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

