World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,623 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

NYSE SM opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. SM Energy Co has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. Research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.