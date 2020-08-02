DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $435.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total value of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

