Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,523 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Hasbro stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

