Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires Shares of 523 Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $105,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,822.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,770.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,711.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.67.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

