Strs Ohio Buys 3,045 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

CHCT stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

