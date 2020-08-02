Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.