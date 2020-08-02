Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ETFC stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

