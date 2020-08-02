Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

