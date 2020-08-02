Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

