LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,087 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of LHC Group worth $49,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 555,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,576,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $750,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $195.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

