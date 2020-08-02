Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 122,246 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $51,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,698 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after buying an additional 1,538,984 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,711,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 405,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,331,000 after buying an additional 99,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

