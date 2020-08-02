UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 428.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.34 on Friday. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

