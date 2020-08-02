Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,882,000 after buying an additional 209,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,371 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

