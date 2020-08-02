Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,491 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

