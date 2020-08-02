Strs Ohio Acquires 2,297 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

