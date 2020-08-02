Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

