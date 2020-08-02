Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,170 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,507 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 79.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

