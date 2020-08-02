Creative Planning Boosts Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 381.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,847 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Opko Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Opko Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 473,605 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Opko Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,454.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

