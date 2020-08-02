Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 79.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

