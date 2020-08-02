Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

