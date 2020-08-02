Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

