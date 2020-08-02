Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 962 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

