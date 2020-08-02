Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

