Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 90 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,683,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,528,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 314.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.