Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

