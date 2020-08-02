Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

