Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $938,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $163.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $166.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

