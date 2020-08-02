Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,521,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alleghany by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Alleghany by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alleghany by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

NYSE:Y opened at $522.32 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.90.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

