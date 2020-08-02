Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,415 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after purchasing an additional 407,160 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,587 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.