Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

