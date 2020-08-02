Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 11,603 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after buying an additional 909,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,842,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,678,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after purchasing an additional 302,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.66 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.