Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $135.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,727 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.