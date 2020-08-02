J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,741. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $129.40 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

