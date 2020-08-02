ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $44,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

