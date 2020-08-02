Strs Ohio Purchases 6,751 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,425,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Science Applications International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

