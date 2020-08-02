Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,629 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,102 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 97,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $582,770. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NTLA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

