Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,847 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

